The reality is that planning to use nuclear weapons in a "limited" way is a dangerous fantasy.

"expanding the inventory of lower-yield warheads ... could trigger a cycle of response from adversaries, possibly making nuclear conflict more likely ... the U.S. military would need to present the president with options for using these weapons in a crisis, and those options may prove attractive ... because the president might believe he could use these weapons without necessarily starting a global nuclear war."

"A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

Geoff Wilson is a Policy Associate at Ploughshares Fund, where he focuses on U.S. nuclear and military strategy. Will Saetren is the author of Ghosts of the Cold War: Rethinking the Need for a New Cruise Missile, and is an alumnus of the Roger L. Hale Fellowship at Ploughshares Fund.