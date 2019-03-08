© Reuters / Benoit Tessier



The European Commission has declared that the crisis resulting from the massive influx of migrants is all but over,. RT quizzed Europeans on how they view the claim.Frans Timmermans, the European Commission's first vice-president announced that while "structural problems" still exist, "Europe is no longer experiencing the migration crisis we lived in 2015.""I don't think it's over, and I don't think it will be over for a while. We took a lot of people in. Only a few have work, only a few are in training or education. I think they should be integrated into society better," said one Berliner approached for comment."They're still coming to us, to Europe," another insisted.Residents of Paris and Naples expressed similar skepticism when asked how they felt about Timmermans' statement.Watch the full report below.