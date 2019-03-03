visa passport
The European Commission will present a new bill in favor of a 'Humanitarian Visa' allowing migrants to legally enter the EU to apply for asylum, erasing more lines between migrants and refugees.

Approximately 90 per cent of all so called 'refugees' arrive in the EU illegally according to the European Parliament. With this proposal EU states claim to want to put an end to trafficking.

The 'Humanitarian Visa' will according to representatives include a background check for security reasons and to make sure only actually persecuted persons benefit with the help of national and international databanks.

Applicants will be able to apply for asylum electronically or through written forms at the embassy and consulates of EU member states.

Meanwhile no changes were made public to stop further illegal entries or how to decrease the already existing asylum application flood.

Germany is experiencing a 62 per cent increase of asylum applications since January. Out of 17.051 applications mainly from Syria, Iraq and Nigeria around every third person was recognized as a refugee.

Member states will have 15 days to review applications to approve or decline them. Applicants will then have the right to challenge rejected applications.

Currently the European Commission has a large majority with 429 representatives in favor, 41 abstaining and 194 rejecting the proposal.

Countries already handing out humanitarian visas include Italy, Belgium, Spain, France, Germany and Andorra.