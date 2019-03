© Reuters / Carlos Jasso



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the US of waging an "electricity war" against the country, as Caracas and other cities were plunged into darkness Thursday night. The government says the incident is likely sabotage.People on social media described disruptions in most of the nation's regions and it is unclear how long the blackout will last., Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez wrote on Twitter.President Maduro for his part said the blackout was the result of an "electricity war" waged by "US imperialism."The outage was caused by "deliberate sabotage" at the Guri hydroelectric power plant, which provides most of the country's energy, local media reported. The presumed saboteurs are likely linked to the US-backed opposition, Venezuela's electric energy minister, Luis Motta Dominguez, claimed on national TV.The US openly supports Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself 'interim president' in January, following both anti- and pro-government protests. Guaido's claim is supported by most Latin American countries as well as many EU countries. Russia, China, Turkey, and Iran stand by President Maduro, who was re-elected in 2018, and caution Washington and its allies against "meddling" in Venezuela's affairs. US President Donald Trump has warned that "all options" remain on the table, including military intervention.