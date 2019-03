© Global Look Press / Ron Sachs

Accusing Jews of having allegiance to a foreign government has long been a vile anti-Semitic slur that has been used to harass, marginalize, and persecute the Jewish people for centuries.

In a story that perfectly illustrates the perils of runaway identity politics, the historic-first congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) is facing a rebuke in the House over "anti-Semitic" comments about the Israel lobby.The Democrat-majority House is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism. It is unknown as of yet if it will specifically name Omar, but there is little doubt it is aimed squarely at her recent comments, which Republicans and many fellow Democrats have denounced as unacceptably anti-Jewish.Just two weeks prior, Omar came under fire for criticizing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and its influence on US politics. She apologized following some outrage, but her apology was deemed not apologetic enough. While Democrats have called out Republicans for racism and Islamophobia over their attacks on Omar, that has done little to resolve the Israel controversy within the party.So fellow Democrats tried to get Omar to retract her "hurtful" statement, with House Appropriations Committee chair Nita Lowey (D-New York) saying she was "saddened" that Omar "continues to mischaracterize support for Israel."In another tweet on Monday,- just as she found herself in the crosshairs of Anti-Defamation League (ADL) head Jonathan Greenblatt, who sent a sharply worded letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California):While this may be true of Pelosi, most Democrats, and maybe even Congress in general, it manifestly does not apply to Omar. And not just because she's Muslim:Moreover, Omar currently sits on the House Foreign Affairs committee, whose chair Eliot Engel (D-New York) also called her remarks a "vile anti-Semitic slur." It is possible she may lose her committee seat as a result.Omar's story was supposed to be the illustration of demographics as destiny : more than a third of residents in her congressional district, centered on Minneapolis, were "people of color," with the fastest-growing population being immigrants from Africa - namely Somalia - according to Minnesota Public Radio. The effects of that were already evident in 2016, when Omar easily primaried the longtime state representative Phyllis Lorberblatt Kahn - also a Democrat, mind you - who had held that seat since 1973.Barely two months ago, Omar was celebrated as somewhat of a poster congresswoman: the first naturalized US citizen from Africa, first Somali-American, first hijab-wearing Muslim and first minority woman to represent Minnesota in Congress. She was not shy about pointing it all out herself.It was all part of the Democrats' strategy to portray themselves as the intersectional party of diversity and inclusion, feminism, anti-racism, social justice, environmentalism, progress, etc. By contrast, they argued, President Donald Trump and the Republicans represented racism and bigotry, "pale, male and stale."