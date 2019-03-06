I. The Miseducation of College Administrators

II. The Wages of Ideology

Microaggressive acts can usually be explained away by seemingly nonbiased and valid reasons. For the recipient of a microaggression, however, there is always the nagging question of whether it really happened. ... It is difficult to identify a microaggression, especially when other explanations seem plausible. Many people of color describe a vague feeling that they have been attacked, that they have been disrespected, or that something is not right. ... In some respects, people of color may find an overt and obvious racist act easier to handle than microaggressions that seem vague or disguised. ... The above incident [an account of a disagreement between the lead author and a white female flight attendant] reveals how microaggressions operate to create psychological dilemmas for both the White perpetrator and the person of color.

Even raising questions is an offense against this version of social justice.

They are the predictable fruit of a "curriculum" in which liturgy is passed off as literacy, and "social justice" signals the end of a discussion rather than the start of one.

III. From "Administrators" to "Educators"

As detailed in a 2009

video

produced by FIRE, one program required students to stuff marshmallows in their mouths-rendering them speechless-in proportion to their lack of "privilege." The more privilege, the fewer marshmallows, and the easier it was to speak.

"Whiteness and the United States knows itself through the death of the subordinated." "The term 'diversity of opinion' is white supremacist bullshit!" "White Tears are an act of physical and political violence." Research is "a colonial, white supremacist, elite process." "Some people need to be slapped into wokeness."

IV. Woke Corporatization of Higher Ed

The atmosphere of the home is prolonged in the school, where the students soon discover that (as in the home) in order to achieve some satisfaction they must adapt to the precepts which have been set from above. One of these precepts is not to think.

In short: Cui bono? Not our students, that's for sure.

