What's better: A pinko commmie health care system where everyone is forced to support a bunch of lazy sick people who don't care for themselves or a ruthless capitalist system where only the rich can afford care while the poor and middle class are bankrupted by medical costs or given substandard care because it's all they can afford?Neither of these systems seem ideal - far from it. But if you only listen to the critics, this is often how the options appear. Beyond the hyperbole, what is it that makes for a good health care system? What countries seem to be doing it right, or doing it wrong? The picture is complicated and there are no easy solutions but objective analysis can help us tease apart what works and what doesn't.Join us for this week's episode of Objective: Health as we discuss the current state of health care in different countries and what we think would work better.