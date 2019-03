© Ruptly

It was a tense night in the Greek city of Thessaloniki as dozens of masked assailants attacked police guarding the Turkish consulate with Molotov cocktails. Officers responded with tear gas and stun grenades.The violence broke out after dark on Saturday whenDozens of petrol bombs were tossed before the officers forced the attackers to retreat. There was a chase, but no arrests were made. The perpetrators hid on the grounds of the local Aristotle University, which is off-limits to the law enforcers. No injuries were reported, but firefighters were called in to extinguish several small blazes caused by the Molotovs.There's no love lost between neighboring Greece and Turkey, with, the officials in Ankara said that they "expect the Greek authorities to take necessary measures for the security of the personnel and buildings of our Missions in Greece."Petrol bombs were also tossed, damaging the entrance to the precinct, two parked police vehicles, and a nearby bakery. The assault was repelled, with the officers making 10 arrests.