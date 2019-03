© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov

Following an order by President Vladimir Putin that the "whale jail" case be resolved by March 1, the Kremlin spokesman has confirmed to media that "the work is in hand," but "the results are not there yet.""We are awaiting the decision by the end of the day," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We have stressed that today is already the 4th of March."The authorities launched an investigation into the operators of the "prison," the Center for the Adaptation of Marine Mammals, located in Primorsky Krai of the Russian Far East, close to the border with China. However, the animals are still in captivity, until their future is determined.Animal rights activists, including celebrities campaigned for the release of the aquatic animals. An online petition, shared by Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio gathered more than 940,000 signatures.Actress Pamela Anderson wrote an open letter to President Putin, saying that the Russian government has clearly "shown its leadership by stopping the international sale of these orcas and belugas" and that releasing them into the wild would be "welcomed around the world."