Society's Child
Idiotic CNN analyst claims Trump's speech 'sounded like Hitler' but was 'written by Putin'
RT
Mon, 04 Mar 2019 10:58 UTC
Offering her thoughts on the president's speech at the 2019 Conservative Action Conference (CPAC), Sam Vinograd told her CNN colleagues that she was horrified that Trump had spoken about "reclaiming our nation's priceless heritage."
For Vinograd, this was clearly a message lifted straight from Mein Kampf.
"His statement makes me sick, on a personal level, preserving your heritage, reclaiming our heritage, that sounds a lot like a certain leader that killed members of my family and about six million other Jews in the 1940s," she said.
She went on to lament how Trump had used his CPAC address to "spread misinformation and conspiracy theories."
"He undermined the credibility of several of our institutions, he sewed divisions, he sewed confusion, he was speaking to his base, but he was also saying things that really looked like Vladimir Putin scripted his speech," Vinograd said.
It wasn't long before her eyebrow-raising remarks caught the attention of social media users - who found some glaring problems with her logic.
For starters, former vice president Joe Biden made a nearly verbatim declaration in 2011, when he told the Florida Democratic Party Convention that "it's time to reclaim our heritage." He yelled it, too - which seems like something Hitler might do.
To add salt to the open hypocrisy wound, Vinograd is a former Obama administration official who currently serves as an adviser to the Biden Institute, a think tank named in honor of - yes, you guessed it - Joe Biden.
Then, of course, there's the inconvenient reality that Trump's daughter converted to Orthodox Judaism in keeping with her husband's Jewish faith. Others pointed out that the US Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad - a government agency that uses that scary Hitler word! - is chaired by an Orthodox Jew.
Vinograd's comments about Putin also didn't quite add up, with Twitter pundits expressing regret that she had failed to elaborate on which parts of Trump's speech were allegedly written by the Russian president.
Twitter users were especially impressed by Vinograd's lack of self-awareness, after she accused the president of "pretending that there are foreign people trying to influence our country in a way that just isn't accurate." Seconds later, she suggested Vladimir Putin wrote Trump's speech.
The televised train wreck also got two thumbs down from radio host and former CIA analyst Buck Sexton, who summed up his feelings about the segment with a perceptive observation.
"CNN is a joke. Just not a funny one," he mused.