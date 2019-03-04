Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, 49
Tucker Carlson of FoxNews has been putting out great stuff for the last couple of years, becoming more and more populist. We'll keeping you posted when we see something worthwhile. It's been interesting to see his positions progress over the months.

People outside the US mostly don't realize that there are some good things happening in the American big media space. Carlson is the best example, but Fox's Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham also have much to commend them. Watch this space for more, as long as the Tuck keeps it up.

Incidentally we recently read his book, Ship of Fools, in which he argues that American elites are grievously harming the American people, worse than at any time in US history. It is excellent, and gets the coveted RI seal of approval!

He recently wrote a piece in the American Conservative, "Why Are These Professional War Peddlers Still Around?" where he attacked war-lovin' neocons like Bill Kristol and Max Boot.

Yesterday was one of the best shows we have seen in a while because he completely decimated the RussiaHoax in a long, 10 minute segment reacting to Michael Cohen's testimony that is just a joy to watch. Absolutely wonderful, he shot the lights out yesterday.

People outside the US often don't realize there is a serious pushback among some top mainstream journalists against the out-of-control, globohomo, ZOG war machine, and Carlson is it's brightest light, by far. He's become required watching as a barometer of public opinion in the US finally waking up.


Regime change in Venezuela is NOT America First foreign policy, and could likely harm American interests:


Tulsi Gabbard argues that regime change wars are always disastrous and we should avoid a new one in Venezuela:


That's it for today's report. Stay tuned for more as it comes in.