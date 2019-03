© Reuters

Finian Cunningham is a former editor and writer for major news media organizations. He has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages.

It may seem oxymoronic, but President Trump is living proof that lunatics can think big. Not content with "only" threatening regime change in Venezuela, the American leader is expanding his mission to rid the Western hemisphere of socialism, with Cuba and Nicaragua next in line for US "salvation".In a particularly unhinged speech last weekend in Miami, Florida, (see above) Trump declared Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a "Cuban puppet" and "failed dictator"."In Venezuela, and across the Western hemisphere, socialism is dying and liberty, prosperity and democracy are being reborn," said Trump inferring the "Troika of Tyranny" that his national security advisor John Bolton - another lunatic - previously coined to describe Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.Trump's claim of "democracy being reborn" is a bit hard to take at a time when this president is declaring state-of-emergency powers at home to push through his faltering border wall "vanity project". Dozens of US states are suing Trump for "presidential over-reach of executive powers". Constitutional scholars are warning of an incipient shift to fascism under Trump.For Trump to then proclaim he is spearheading freedom and liberty for the entire Western hemisphere is a foreboding sign that his megalomania is spectacularly out of control.The prospects of the US military fighting a war in Venezuela, let alone Cuba and Nicaragua as well, are in the realms of impossible fantasy. But with this Commander-in-Chief the fantasy is being entertained.Trump in his Miami speech delivered a mafia-like ultimatum to the Venezuelan military. Either it supports the US-anointed minor opposition figure Juan Guaido who declared himself "acting president" of Venezuela almost a month ago, or the armed forces face obliteration, said Trump.With the tone of an organized crime boss, Trump warned that Venezuela's defense forces were "risking their lives" by supporting the "failed dictatorship" of "former" President Maduro. "If you choose this path, you will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You will lose everything," added Trump.In response, President Maduro slammed Trump for his "Nazi-like speech" and for daring to threaten his country's military with annihilation if it does not submit.The criminality of the occupant in the American White House is astounding.President Maduro is refusing to permit the US material into his country. Venezuela's armed forces are resolutely in support of the government in Caracas and therefore can be counted on to block any attempt to force the US aid across the borders from Colombia and Brazil.The impending crisis whipped up by Trump with Venezuela seems insane. The South American country may be in economic turmoil, but it is hardly a humanitarian catastrophe meriting such drama. Besides the turmoil has largely been instigated by Washington slapping sanctions and asset freezes on Venezuela's lifeline oil economy. If the US were to lift its illegal sanctions on the country then much of the chaos would subside.Of course, subverting the socialist government of Nicolas Maduro has the all-important prize of allowing US capital to get its hands on Venezuela's colossal oil wealth.Despite his blustering campaign promises, Trump has delivered very little to his voters over the past two years. With his 2020 re-election bid in sight, Trump's faltering border wall project is perhaps the most embarrassing failure. Not able to deliver on his "vanity project", Trump is casting around for an alternative cause célèbre."Fighting socialism" in Venezuela and elsewhere in the Western hemisphere is Trump's next star-turn. But how absurd can it get? Trump is presenting himself as more messianic than Cold War hawks in Washington during past decades when they could at least plausibly invoke Soviet expansionism as a propaganda threat.Trump's lunatic demagoguery is going big - off the rails.