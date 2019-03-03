© J. Santana et al./Am. J. Phys. Anthropol.



Marks on a skullcap and other well-scraped human bones suggest that cannibalism was prevalent among prehistoric people in the south of the Iberian Peninsula.Archaeologists discovered the 6,000-year-old remainsOn closer inspection, Jonathan Santana at Durham University, UK, and his colleaguesand sucked their nutrient-rich marrow. In addition, a skullcap had been skinned, polished and boiled, apparently to give it a smooth appearance. This carefully prepared cranium, known as a skull cup, might have been used in cannibalistic rituals.The finds strongly indicate that early Iberian farming communities included human flesh in their diets. But why they ate their kin and carved their skulls is unclear.Cannibalism might have been a habit among extremely violent groups that kept enemies' heads as trophies, the researchers suspect. But the finds could also be remnants of funerary ceremonies in which people consumed flesh of deceased family members and preserved relics of their loved ones.