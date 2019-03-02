The Jihadi training camp which India claims to have destroyed was actually a forest preserve, Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam said in a conversation with Reuters.
He claims the bombs had done "serious environmental damage," bowling over a number of defenseless pine trees in a hilly forest area of Kashmir not far from the Indian border.
What happened over there is environmental terrorism.
He added that his government had begun an environmental impact assessment and that they would use the report as a basis to lodge a complaint with the United Nations.
Shortly after Indian jets carried out the cross-border bombing on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale announced that "a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for Fedayeen action were eliminated."
Local Pakistani villagers denied the claims and said that only one old man had been injured in the attack. Islamabad says the jets dropped their load during a hasty retreat shortly after violating Pakistani airspace.