© Reuters / Jorge Silva

Kim Jong-un has clearly stated that he has been holding on to nuclear weapons as his only deterrent against the United States coming in and waging a regime change war in North Korea

Tulsi Gabbard says that while she is upset by the lack of progress at the talks in Vietnam, North Korea has every reason to believe its nukes are the only deterrent against regime change, taking into account the US' record.Hawaii Rep. and Democratic presidential hopeful Gabbard sat down for a brief one-on-one with Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Thursday, relaying her thoughts on the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and lambasting the US interventionist political doctrine.The summit, which wrapped up abruptly with Trump walking out of the talks after refusing to offer any relief of sanctions to Pyongyang, has been described as a flop, having done little to advance the denuclearization issue.Gabbard said that although she was "deeply concerned" that the summit ended without any agreement, she was not surprised.Asked why Americans still continue to back military action despite overwhelming evidence against it, Gabbard lamented that people are being duped into thinking they are helping those in need.Gabbard has been taking heat from the mainstream media for her non-establishment take on foreign policy, traditionally an area of silent bipartisan consensus. The Hawaii lawmaker has been labeled an "Assad apologist"for her fact-finding trip to Syria in 2017, during which she met with Syrian President Bashar Assad, as well as being labeled a 'Kremlin stooge'. However, despite all the torrent of criticism, there have been no attempts by either side of the aisle to dispute her non-interventionist argument in essence, Gabbard said.