CNN and the Democratic Party have been accused of trying to sabotage Bernie Sanders after the network masked the political affiliations of audience members who pelted the senator with questions during a town hall event.The Vermont senator found himself bogged down in complicated policy issues - and apologies - after fielding questions from audience members whose political loyalties and possible ulterior motives were obscured by CNN.For example, a young woman identified by CNN as a student at American University suggested that Sanders had turned a blind eye to his campaign's alleged sexist behavior during the 2016 primaries, and asked what the democratic socialist would do to make women feel more included in his 2020 presidential bid.CNN was similarly tight-lipped about the backgrounds of other audience members selected to interrogate Sanders.CNN conceded that it should have been more transparent about its question-askers."Though we said at the beginning of the Town Hall that the audience was made up of Democrats and Independents, we should have more fully identified any political affiliations," the network said in a statement.This isn't the first time that CNN has given Sanders a raw deal. In one notable example, the network was taken to task for declaring Clinton the Democratic candidate even though, at the time, she lacked the required number of pledged delegates to clinch the nomination. Emails published by WikiLeaks famously revealed that CNN contributor Donna Brazile passed town hall debate questions to Hillary Clinton during her 2016 primary against the Vermont lawmaker.