© Getty Images / Sven Creutzmann

Cuba's new Magna Carta reinforces the island's revolutionary model, even as Washington ramps up its efforts against leftist governments in Latin America."Today, through its forced constitutional referendum, the Communist Party renewed the legal pretext to deny the people of Cuba the change they desire," Kimberly Breier, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, tweeted In a densely populated Central Havana neighborhood adjacent to the famed Malecon, Rodolfo Abram begged to differ.Across the island, people went to the polls en masse to vote on a package of changes to the 1976 Constitution, with an overwhelming majority voting to support the new constitution.Perhaps even more impressive than the turnout is the scale of the public consultation that took place after Cuban lawmakers passed an initial draft last July.Over 130,000 meetings were held at job sites, neighborhoods, schools and universities, hospitals, and any other place people gather in order to discuss the draft and give feedback. Upwards of 800,000 proposals were then sent up to the National Assembly of People's Power for consideration and review.The language put to a vote deferred the definition to a marriage law that will be reviewed within approximately two years.Among the most notable political reforms were new limits to the term and age for Cuba's head of state, who will now have to be under the age of 60 when they begin their first of a maximum of two terms.All told, 63 percent of the original draft's articles were changed based on feedback from the Cuban people.To characterize these changes as important is surely an understatement.Of course, neither the participatory process, nor the actual scope of the reforms were enough to keep the neo-Cold Warriors in the White House at bay.As US President Donald Trump toured communist Vietnam, his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, dismissed the " so-called referendum ," saying it "primarily affirms the Communist Party's role as the only legal political party and decrees the socialist system 'irrevocable,' blocking the possibility of desperately needed economic reform."At the polls, Cubans were more than aware of this."We all came to vote for Cuba, for our independence, for the survival of our country, to still be able to live in a country as egalitarian as this one," said Valkiria Ojedas, who voted at a polling station near the University of Havana with her mother.Across Havana, a sense of pride and hope was as present as the concern around events in Latin America, as well as hostilities from Washington and its impact on the island.Steps towards normalization under former US President Barack Obama did not mean that the US stopped funneling millions to opposition groups and media, nor did it mean the end of the blockade against the island. Nonetheless, the easing of restrictions had an impact on the country.The Trump administration, increasingly pandering to the far-right Latin American emigre population in the US, especially the Venezuelan and Cuban groups, quickly began to reverse those measures.Cuba is no stranger to US bellicosity and despite the ushering in of reforms, many of the instruments it has used to defend itself against American aggression remain intact.In the Havana suburb of La Lisa, Nereyda Lopez Labrada also heads up her Committee for the Defense of the Revolution, or CDR. These neighbourhood organizations were set up to guard against counter-revolutionary activities, but engage in local social and political work.As she points to the park area where they held discussions on the constitution, she proudly states that "100%" voted."Today, we went out en masse as Cubans to the polls, but we also cast a vote to be a better country and I think at this moment, the world needs it," Lopez Labrada said.As optimistic as Cubans are about the steps taken with a new constitution, many are aware that they may have to rely on their past in order to secure their future.