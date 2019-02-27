NWS Bay Area said that Venado in Sonoma County has recorded "an incredible 20.48 inches" (520.19 mm) of rain in 48 hours to 27 February, 2019.
NWS forecast that the Russian River at Guerneville in Sonoma County would reach 46 feet by Wednesday 27 February, which is 14 feet above its flood stage. The Russian River's record flood level is 49.5 feet set in February 1986.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued on 26 February for thousands of people living in over 20 communities along the river. Some schools and roads have been closed and there is a high risk of mudslides according to County of Sonoma Emergency.
Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said via Social Media that "Guerneville is land locked. You cannot get into or out of town. All roads leading to the community are flooded."
The communities under evacuation orders are: Asti, Bailhache, Chianti, Guerneville, Guernewood, Guernewood Park, Hacienda, Jenner, Jimtown, Korbel, Lytton, Northwood, Northwood Lodge, Rolands, Sheridan, Duncans Mills, El Bonita, Mirabel Heights, Mirabel Park, Monte Rio, Montesano, Summerhome Park, Vacation Beach and Wilson Grove. An interactive flood map of the area is available here.
Levels of the Napa River near Napa and near St Helena were also rising and by 27 February had reached moderate flood stage.
Social Media
Updated 48 hour rainfall reports: highest total at Venado (Sonoma County) with an incredible 20.48". For other totals, see https://t.co/CMl2U4NtpI#CAwx pic.twitter.com/7dJySGa9jy— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 27, 2019
Stream gauges now show that the Napa River near Napa and near St Helena have reached moderate flood stage. A look across the North Bay shows numerous sites in Sonoma County ranging from Moderate to Major flooding.#cawx pic.twitter.com/O9FuQ128lH— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 27, 2019
View of the Russian River from the deck of Guerneville home in the summer vs tonight. Water expected to cover deck and flood inside. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/lPiyeRQJGD— Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) February 27, 2019
I feel like I'm living in a perpetual state of disaster here in California. Floods are eerie at night, as Guerneville and the rest of the Russian River Area brace for more flooding. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea #cawx #AtmosphericRiver #CAstorm pic.twitter.com/sCn4Kx8h7p— Kent Porter (@kentphotos) February 27, 2019
Russian River keeps rising. Photos from Guerneville. See interactive flood map and more info at https://t.co/3E8qX9nNBl. Be prepared to evacuate if you live near the river. pic.twitter.com/ARtWup3EeG— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) February 26, 2019