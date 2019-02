© Kyodo via Reuters



Residents have overwhelmingly rejected the relocation of a US military base to a remote part of Okinawa out of fear it will destroy the ecosystem and jeopardize locals' safety. But Tokyo has ignored the protest, as usual.The non-binding referendum saw a 52 percent turnout and. Only 19 percent voted in favor of moving Futenma Marine Corps airbase to a new location, away from the densely populated Ginowan city, the prefecture reported But, despite the massive public opposition, the government of"The Japanese government is pushing through the construction by force," one of the voters, Sina Miyagi, told RT's Ruptly. "However, I hope that our opinion will make a difference and Okinawa and Japan will restart dialogue, so that both can find a compromise.""There are many people protesting in Henoko every day," another local, Sho Asato, said. "I hope this referendum will be a show of support to them."Over the years, Henoko has become synonymous with mass protests and numerous sit-ins, as locals rally to preserve the peaceful existence of Henoko Bay, where corals and dugongs could face extinction from the US presence.