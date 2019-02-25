© Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters



The UK doesn't want to be seen deploying special forces with the likes of the US, an ex-UN chief told RT,after the British MoD admitted its personnel are active in the war-torn nation.Despite British MPs voting in December 2015 for 'approved airstrikes only' in Syria, the Ministry of Defence's admission came after a freedom of information request relating to the death of SAS soldier, Sergeant Matt Tonroe, who was killed in March last year.Former UN chief & humanitarian coordinator for Iraq, Hans-Christof von Sponeck, suggested that the UK does not want to give the impression it is "allied to the US" in SyriaAsked whether the US is essentially driving these decisions to deploy special forces on the ground, and not the UK, von Sponeck replied: "Of course," but added thatSpecial forces serviceman Tonroe was killed along with two US soldiers fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria, the Times reported. In a statement, the Ministry of Defence has ostensibly argued that any British ground forces operating in Syria act as if they were a soldier of the nation they're embedded with."British forces embedded in the armed forces of other nations operate as if they were the host nation's personnel, under that nation's chain of command," the ministry said.Historian and journalist Mark Curtis has taken to social media to highlight the fact that. He argues that not enough is being made public on the matter.Former head of the British Joint Forces Command, Sir Richard Barrons, has suggested that numerous countries have been conducting "proxy assistance" in Syria without explicitly declaring direct involvement in military operations.