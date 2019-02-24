Society's Child
'I'm the boss': 'Petulant child' AOC slammed for 'arrogant' dismissal of Green New Deal critics
Sun, 24 Feb 2019 17:23 UTC
The ambitious climate plan has attracted numerous detractors with many saying it is unrealistic and unachievable. Speaking at a Girls Who Code event in New York on Friday the 29-year-old hit back at those who shot down the deal, saying, until they come up with a plan of their own, she's in charge.
"Like I just introduced Green New Deal two weeks ago and it's creating all of this conversation. Why? Because no one else has even tried," she said. "So people are like 'oh it's unrealistic, oh it's vague, oh it doesn't address this little, minute thing.' And I'm like 'you try! You do it. Cause you're not. Cause you're not.'"
Video footage of the remarks shows they sparked a gushing response in the room. Online, however, it has been a different story with those opposed to Ocasio-Cortez's political views seizing the opportunity to attack the left wing politician.
Many accused the Democrat of being "entitled" and labelled her "arrogant" for describing herself as "the boss" only a few months into her congressional career.
Apparently undeterred by the backlash Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on her stance on Twitter, accusing critics of "shouting from the cheap seats."
That message sparked a spate of responses containing graphs which appeared to show declining carbon dioxide emissions.
However, not all the feedback was negative. Some encouraged the critics to follow Ocasio-Cortez's advice and develop a climate change strategy of their own while others defended the Green New Deal as a framework for plans to be developed.
