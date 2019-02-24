© Reuters / Jonathan Bachman



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has, once again, raised the ire of many online. This time the freshman congresswoman is being accused of arrogance for her dismissal of critics of the Green New Deal climate initiative she is spearheading.The ambitious climate plan has attracted numerous detractors with many saying it is unrealistic and unachievable. Speaking at a Girls Who Code event in New York on Friday the 29-year-old hit back at those who shot down the deal, saying,"Like I just introduced Green New Deal two weeks ago and it's creating all of this conversation. Why? Because no one else has even tried," she said. "So people are like 'oh it's unrealistic, oh it's vague, oh it doesn't address this little, minute thing.' And I'm like 'you try! You do it. Cause you're not. Cause you're not.'"Video footage of the remarks shows they sparked a gushing response in the room. Online, however, it has been a different story with those opposed to Ocasio-Cortez's political views seizing the opportunity to attack the left wing politician.Many accused the Democrat of being "entitled" and labelled her "arrogant" for describing herself as "the boss" only a few months into her congressional career.ApparentlyOcasio-Cortez doubled down on her stance on Twitter, accusing critics of "shouting from the cheap seats."That message sparked a spate of responses containing graphs which appeared to show declining carbon dioxide emissions.However, not all the feedback was negative. Some encouraged the critics to follow Ocasio-Cortez's advice and develop a climate change strategy of their own while others defended the Green New Deal as afor plans to be developed.