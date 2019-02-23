The Green New Deal's Grab Bag of Desired Things

Ignoring Criticisms to Pursue Political Purposes

Few Politicians Know the Meaning of Bottom Lines

Green New Dealers' Scarcity-Free Fairyland

Green Planning and the Abolition of Rational Calculation

Green New Dealers Ignore How Little They Really Know

The Green New Deal Leads to Planned Chaos

Green Planning Equals Political Plunder

Richard M. Ebeling, an AIER Senior Fellow, is the BB&T Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Free Enterprise Leadership at The Citadel, in Charleston, South Carolina. Ebeling lived on AIER's campus from 2008 to 2009.