© Schneyder Mendoza / AFP

Three Venezuelans, who rammed a barrier blocking a border bridge in Venezuela before defecting to Colombia, seem to have paid little care about the well-being of civilians and injured several people.The incident occurred on Saturday morning amid a larger confrontation there, over the attempts by Venezuela's US-backed opposition to force a delivery of 'humanitarian aid' into the Latin American country - a move that its government denounced as a PR stunt and possibly a cover to smuggle arms.Footage of the incident released by AFP shows two armored vehicles speeding towards the camera and a crowd of people running away to avoid being hit. The front vehicle then rams into the metal barrier. In the aftermath several people appear to be hurt, including a young woman covered in blood with an injury on her forehead.There was much anger and confusion among the people endangered by the reckless driving.Aftermath of the same ramming was earlier shown by TeleSUR.Several people were reported injured in the incident, including a Chilean reporter, Nicole Kramm. Who was at the scene to report on the ongoing border tension.