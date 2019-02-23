© Kevin Lamarque/Reuters



Former deputy head of the FBI Andrew McCabe is back in the headlines, claiming US President Donald Trump was somehow doing Russia's bidding - and having the press eating from his hand and promoting his book.McCabe, who was deputy director of the FBI under James Comey and acting director from May to August 2017, is hitting the networks to flog his book aboutAmong his claims is that Trump refused to listen to US intelligence chiefs on North Korea, saying "I don't care, I believe Putin" instead. The same Trump who threatened Pyongyang with "fire and fury?"While many mainstream outlets are buying McCabe's tall tales hook, line and sinker, they neglect to mention he was fired from the FBI for leaking to the media, then lying about it to investigators multiple times, under oath.RT's Murad Gazdiev has the story.