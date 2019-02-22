© Reuters / Ricardo Moraes



At least one person is dead and several more injured after Venezuelan troops opened fire on civilians near the Brazilian border, opposition figures claim.Video footage shot by opposition politician Americo De Grazia purports to show several of the wounded being treated in hospital., according to various reports.A group of opposition deputies called the shooting "a brutal military crackdown on indigenous communities" who. Images shared on social mediaVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro sealed off the country's Brazilian border on Thursday,. Maduro has dismissed foreign aid as "crumbs" and a precursor to military invasion.The US maintains that its aid crates contain much needed food, medicine, and hygiene supplies. However,. The Russian Foreign Ministry has also warned that the US may be acquiring and shipping weapons to the Venezuelan opposition.These fears are not entirely unfounded. After all,, running guns to the right-wing Contras under the guise of humanitarian aid.Aid shipments have threatened to turn Venezuela's Colombian and Brazilian borders into flashpoints for conflict.Opposition leader Juan Guaido has promised supporters that the shipments will enter Venezuela on Saturday, one way or another. However, the country's military, still loyal to Maduro, might complicate that. Guaido once again asked the military to switch sides after Friday's reported incident.Among Venezuelans, there is growing doubt over Guaido's ability to actually deliver this long-promised aid, political analyst Lucas Koerner told RT."There's a [also] lot of skepticism" toward the US' motives too, Koerner said, "given that the US is imposing an oil embargo on Venezuela which is going to deny the country over $11 billion this year."At the time of writing, the Venezuelan government had not yet commented on the reported shooting.