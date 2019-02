© GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/WIN MCNAMEE



A former adviser to Hillary Clinton suggested that Russia is supporting Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, after the popular senator raised a whopping $6 million in the first 24 hours since announcing his 2020 campaign.and who has been billed by the media as the frontrunner in the Democratic primary race.But the influx of donations to Sanders' campaign rang alarm bells for former Clinton campaign staffer Adam Parkhomenko, who jumped on Twitter to quip that half of the people donating to the campaign were "named Vladimir."The tweet was noticed by journalists including Business Insider politics reporter John Haltiwanger who said linking Sanders campaign to Russian influence was "completely unfounded" and a "serious allegation" to be making in the current political climate.Parkhomenko was blasted for the tweet, with some saying it was amazing that he seemed to learn no lessons from Clinton's loss four years ago, but the political operator doubled down, claiming there were "unanswered questions" about Sanders - without clarifying exactly what he meant.When Harris announced her candidacy earlier this month, her supporters instantly began claiming that her critics were working for the Kremlin.