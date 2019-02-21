© AP Photo



In the day since a devastating fire erupted in the oldest part of Bangladesh's capital, Awal Hossain has been searching for his younger brother.Hossain stood outside the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday evening along with others holding pictures of family members missing after the blaze. Others brought relatives out of the morgue in coffins."The body of his acquaintance has been found, but I can't find him," Hossain said.The district dating to the Mughal era is crammed with buildings separated by narrow alleys, with residences commonly above shops, restaurants or warehouses on the ground floors. Denizens of the Muslim-majority nation throng to Chawkbazar each year for traditional goods to celebrate iftar, when the daily fast is broken during Ramadan."I was talking to a customer, suddenly he shouted at me, 'Fire! Fire!'" said Javed Hossain, a survivor who came to assess the damage to his grocery store Thursday afternoon. "I said 'Oh, Allah,' in a fraction of a second the fire caught my shop."Hossain's brother took his hand and they leaped onto the street before the shop was engulfed in flames.Many of the victims were trapped inside the buildings, said Mahfuz Riben, a control room official for the Fire Service and Civil Defense in Dhaka.Fire officials initially said 81 bodies had been recovered, but later lowered the number to 67.Russel Shikder, a fire department duty officer, said first responders had counted each body bag taken to the morgue as one victim, but that some bags contained only body parts, prompting a recount.Shikder said there was "no more confusion" about the tally.Fire officials said the road closures worsened traffic, slowing down some of the fire trucks rushing to the site.Most buildings in Chawkbazar are used both for residential and commercial purposes despite warnings of the potential for high fatalities from fires after one killed at least 123 people in 2010. Authorities had promised to bring the buildings under regulations and remove chemical warehouses from the residential buildings.A government eviction drive in Chawkbazar and other areas of Old Dhaka was met with protests last May right before Eid, the beginning of Ramadan, by business owners and residents."This is a historic area with a distinct culture," he said. "They are not really abiding by the government's rules."Such tragedies are shockingly common in Bangladesh, where fires, floods, ferry sinkings and other disasters regularly claim dozens of lives or more.In 2012, a fire raced through a garment factory on the outskirts of Dhaka, killing at least 112 people trapped behind its locked gates. Less than six months later, another building housing garment factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.The death toll from the latest fire could still rise because some of the injured people were in critical condition, said Samanta Lal Sen, head of a burn unit in the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.Sen said at least nine of the critically injured people were being treated in his unit.