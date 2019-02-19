© REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch



Talking almost in one breath about Russia, "hybrid warfare" and widespread environmental protests among schoolchildren across Europe is not bizarre paranoia, but a deliberate tactic, RT has been told.British peace campaigner and academic George Barda told RT."These are the same issues that the Gilets Jaunes [Yellow Vests] are responding to, that the Occupy Movement was responding to, that the anti-austerity movements around the world have been protesting against ever since the financial crisis of 2008."During a Q&A session at the Munich Security Conference at the weekend, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been talking about the alleged Russian "hybrid warfare," while just a bit later casually touching upon the repeated environmental protests among schoolchildren that spread from Scandinavia to the rest of Europe."That all children suddenly think of climate change without foreign interference is difficult to imagine," said Merkel. Later, Merkel eventually had to backpedal and claim that she actually backs the demonstrations.But"This about is the failure of the establishment to respond to the fundamental issues of that crisis. And it is also the anger of normal taxpayers who have faced massive constraints just living normal lives, struggling desperately to pay for bills and food," said Barda.