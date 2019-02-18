© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsin

The bizarre incident occurred in Losiny Ostrov National Park in Moscow, where a 6-year-old boy got lost in the wild, according to his mother.Early on Sunday, a woman called the police, stating that her 6-year-old son got lost in Losiny Ostrov (Moose island) the evening before. The mother had apparently searched for him for hours, before giving up and seeking help from the authorities.The mother and her son were driving past the park, and the child all of a sudden asked her to go for a stroll there. While in the forest, the boy ran away and got lost, according to the woman.One can imagine the hardships a little child has to endure alone in the forest. If a moose or wild boars did not accidently stomp on him, the weather might have actually claimed his life. Fortunately it was quite warm overnight - well, from the point of view of a Russian at least - it was only a few degrees Celsius below zero.The story, however, ended happily as the boy managed to get out of the forest by himself, emerging on the Moscow Ring Road early in the morning. There he was picked up by motorists, who brought him to a petrol station and called the cops. The boy suffered from hypothermia, yet was fine otherwise.While the vile details of the story were not officially confirmed, the authorities have taken the whole incident very seriously, with Russia's investigative committee launching a probe into how exactly the boy ended up all alone in the forest at night.