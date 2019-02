© AP Photo

Earlier, the Syrian government and Russian military accused US forces and "illegal militant groups" under their control of forcibly keeping women and children in the camp, situated in southern Syria on the war-torn country's border with Jordan.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has blasted the US' inaction on the Rukban refugee camp, reiterating Moscow's long-standing concerns about the fate of refugees in the US-controlled territory."It's long past time to withdraw the refugees from the Rukban camp," Lavrov said, speaking to reporters following his meeting with Omani Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah in Moscow on Monday."We, along with the Syrian government, are calling for this to take place.," Lavrov added.The diplomat expressed hope that representatives of the United Nations, who recently accompanied a second humanitarian relief convoy to Rukban, would "see that everything is far from being in order" at the camp, and report back on their findings to the UN Security Council.Commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent statement that European countries should take back over 800 Daesh (ISIS) terrorists captured in Syria and bring them to justice, Lavrov said it was necessary to figure out exactly what the US had in mind."These individuals are suspected of terrorism, they are foreign terrorist fighters; this is precisely the term enshrined in the UN Security Council resolution, and," Lavrov said. "The first, absolutely indispensable step is transparency and the transfer of information about these individuals," he added.The foreign minister pointed out that previously, the US would send individuals suspected of terrorism to its Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba, "where they would hold them for years on end without trial...or illegally transferred these people to secret CIA prisons in Eastern Europe, resulting in a massive scandal.", according to Lavrov."So we must first understand what is at stake, because the US in such situations are capable of acting in absolutely diametrically opposite ways," Lavrov stressed.The Rukban refugee camp is situated near the US base in At-Tanf, Syria, around which US forces in the area have established a 55 km 'de-confliction zone'. US-backed militants in the area have blocked exits and entrances to the area. According to the World Health Organisation,, with difficult conditions in the camp leading to the deaths of multiple refugees.Damascus has repeatedly called on the US to withdrawal from its "illegal" southern Syrian outpost, while the Syrian and Russian militaries have accused Washington of retraining jihadist militants at At-Tanf for new operations against Syria.