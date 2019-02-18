© Global Look Press / Creativ Studio Heinemann

Coverage of Russia in US media is frequently lazy, misinformed and inaccurate, but sometimes it dives off the deep end into bat s*** crazy absurdity.This was a real Forbes headline: "Want To Find A Rich Person In Russia? Look For The Lemons."Below the line, one Lizzy Saxe wrote "wealthy Russians really like to incorporate lemons into their lifestyle. It communicates to people that they have the means to be able to afford them. They call it the bling of produce."Yup, lemons. Which, unlike actual 'bling,' literally grow on trees.Because, you see, lemons are really cheap in Russia. In Sochi, they retail at about 65 rubles a kilo (which is slightly less than a dollar in US money). Further north, in chilly Moscow, they apparently cost about 10% more.In fact, the only thing remotely related to opulence is that the Russian word for the fruit, лимон (Limon), sounds vaguely similar to миллион (million).However, he was coy when Lizzy asked whether "this aspirational citrus boom had anything to do with a fetishized idea of Westernness."Today, a Russian can pick up around 110 kilos of lemons for the price of an annual subscription to Forbes magazine. With standards like these, the fruit is, undoubtedly, better value.