Cadets create indoor 'organic farm' inside shipping containers
Mother Earth News
Sat, 16 Feb 2019 00:00 UTC
The Citadel STEM Center of Excellence initiated the project in 2016 as an interdisciplinary collaboration. Of the 20 or so students who are members of the Sustainability Club, several are STEM Scholars. We also have electrical engineers who are completing a design project on hydroponics. We've had students from almost every campus department - engineering, biology, business - who have worked with the project.
Prior to their graduation, Alex Richardson, who studied engineering, and Cameron Brown, who studied business, managed the growing container with the help of other students motivated by a passion for the environment.
"Cadets are excited about The Citadel Sustainability Project because it incorporates biology, chemistry, computer science, business, engineering, and community outreach. It gives us the opportunity to collaborate with students outside of our own programs on a project focused on global population needs," Richardson says. "And seeing people on campus eat and enjoy our crops is gratifying."
A Sustainable Food Source
The transformation from seed to harvest inside the shipping container farm occurs in five weeks, compared with the 10 weeks the crops would need in an outdoor environment. Thanks to high-density crop production, the cadets harvest more than 800 heads of lettuce per week for the campus restaurant's salad bar as well as events. Additionally, cadets get to eat the fresh lettuce in the student mess hall. If the growing container is running at full capacity, the 320-square-foot space can yield about 40,000 heads of lettuce per year.
Each container is valued at $115,000 after it's outfitted. The cadets intend to make the project sustainable by putting profits from the crops toward the purchase of more containers.
"Our self-propagating irrigation system uses up to 98 percent less water than conventional industrial farming does," says Brown, who wrote the project's business plan. "We want to expand, grow more, and sustain this Earth-friendly initiative, making our healthy produce available to more members of our community.
In addition to providing a sustainable food source, the goal of the project is to help young entrepreneurs and members of other disciplines gain hands-on experience.
We also try to bring in high school students. Last spring, students from Burke High School, which is next door to our campus, incorporated the indoor farm into one of their projects. Then, a 10th grade economics class wrote business plans for the container with data we provided, and followed up with two field trips to the container.
Our advice for other schools thinking about starting a small, sustainable farm like ours: Have a faculty member who's invested in the success of the project and understands that student interest will wax and wane depending on schedules. It's also important to have a succession and mentoring plan for students. Seniors mentor juniors; juniors work with underclassmen. That will keep the farm going strong.