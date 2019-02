YouTube has announced that it will no longer recommend videos that "come close to" violating its community guidelines, such as conspiracy or medically inaccurate videos...Chaslot said that YouTube's fix to its recommendations AI will have to include getting people to videos with truthful information and overhauling the current system it uses to recommend videos.

While the evolution of Google's YouTube from a free expression platform into something entirely different has been underway for a while, NBC News reports:There's a lot to unpack here so let's get started. First, it appears YouTube has announced theIt's no longer just videos consistent with company guidelines and those that aren't,This is a massive responsibility, whichIn other words,Which brings up a really important question."Conspiracy" and covering up conspiracies is a fundamental part of the human experience, and always has been. It demonstratesOne person's righteous investigation is another's conspiracy theory, with Russiagate serving as an obvious contemporary example.Going back to the early 21st century, we witnessed a major conspiracy to start a war in Iraq based on lies; lies which were endlessly repeated uncritically throughout the mass media. Even worse, General Wesley Clark described an even larger conspiracy which consisted of starting multiple additional wars in the aftermath of 9/11. This conspiracy is ongoing and has continued to move forward in the years since, through both Republican and Democratic administrations.It's pretty clear what will end up happening as a result of this tweaking to YouTube's recommended videos AI.Google will assume mass media and government are honest, so government and billionaire approved propaganda will be increasingly promoted, while the perspectives of regular citizens will be pushed further to the margins.While YouTube says videos it deems conspiracy will still be available via search, it's not a stretch to imagine this is just the first step andEither way, I think there's a silver lining to all of this.As I outlined inUltimately, I think the increasingly nefarious and desperate behavior of these tech giants will lead to their demise. More and more of us have looked under the hood and seen the seedy and privacy-destroying nature of these entities. We've also seen what it's like to have genuine free expression on the internet and we don't want to turn the web into another cable news where Facebook, Google and Amazon become the new CBS, NBC and ABC. If we do, then the entire promise of the internet will have turned out to be a giant waste.But I don't think that's going to happen. I think most of us have had a taste of what's possible, and agree that free speech and expression on the internet, the good, the bad and the ugly, is better than an internet censored by tech companies and their billionaire executives, who will always be biased toward the status quo point of view.