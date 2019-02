© Guatemala Presidency/Handout via REUTERS



in which she slammed the overbearing power the Israeli lobby has on US lawmakers. But some say it's an ill-timed effort.In a document, said to be a copy of the fundraising email that has circulated on social media, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)"Aside from being offensive, divisive and ill-informed, the congresswoman's assentation are plain wrong," the letter reads.AIPAC stated that it was proud that it enjoys support across the aisles and called on its members to help it bolster "bipartisan efforts in support of the shared values" with a donation of $25, $50, $100 or more, according to Haaretz.While the lobbying group cannot contribute directly to the campaigns of US politicians,AIPAC, which has received free publicity due to Omar's controversy, apparently did not hesitate to seize the chance to raise even more funds.One commenter called the campaign "an uncharacteristically tone deaf move" from the otherwise "media-savvy" AIPAC.In the initial tweet that sparked the brouhaha,In another tweet,The remarks drew the wrath of the pro-Israeli lobby and the GOP, and were slammed by her fellow Democrats. Facing mounting pressure from the American political establishment,While some dismissed her apology as superficial, others expressed support for Omar, flooding Twitter with #StandwithIlhan posts.