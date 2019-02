Ady Barkan, a Democratic progressive activist who is dying of ALS , just put up this thread on Twitter in response to Ilhan Omar's powerful tweet of last night about AIPAC He describes the importance of Omar's intervention in calling out AIPAC, a "pillar of the occupation," and the refusal to discuss the lobby's financially-driven power to do "terrible things."Barkan wrote A thread on @IlhanMN, anti-semitism, and my personal experience with @AIPAC's money.In 2006, I was the first real staffer on a long-shot Democratic Congressional race in deep red Ohio.A month after winning the Dem primary, we were struggling to gain attention or money. Nobody gave us a snowball's chance to win. But one political action org proactively reached out to us.It wasn't Emily's List, although we were fiercely prochoice. Wasn't a doctor's lobby or an enviro or labor org.A local Dem volunteer leader of the Cincinnati AIPAC group came over and said they would like to donate the PAC max (I believe $5000) and would also like to see Vic take a public stance on two issues that, I thought, were relatively obscure: an Iran sanctions bill and something else I can't recall, perhaps about continuing arms sales to Israel. Suffice to say, these were not hot button issues in the race.Vic and I both thought of ourselves as pro-peace, not pro-Israel. (Note: I am an Israeli citizen, have many family there, have lived there & visited perhaps 20 times). We both felt a bit icky about doing it, because it was too hawkish and too quid pro quo but we were desperate for cash and so we put online a statement about how Vic supported a two-state peace agreement and AIPAC's two pet issues of the cycle.AIPAC's power is also about great organizing (they sent a local Dem volunteer emissary) and about diligence (they paid attention to us before anyone else and were happy to donate to both us and the pro-Likud incumbent). But money is the lubricant that makes the whole machine run.@IlhanMN is right to point this out. AIPAC is a central pillar of the occupation. Without Congressional support, the Likud/anti-Palestine/pro-occupation project would be radically undermined. AIPAC is the anchor of that support, and its money and Sheldon Adelson's money are indispensable to the work.We have a growing anti-semitism problem in America. @IlhanMN is not part of it. @lindasrsour is not part of it. They are allies of mine and of Jews across this country who are fighting for peace, racial justice, immigrants' rights, and the defeat of fascism. I am deeply disappointed in @SpeakerPelosi for her failure today.They are doing terrible things in the name of Jews and of Israel, and it behooves the American Jewish community to resist them, resist their agenda, stand up for Free Speech, and stand up for justice.