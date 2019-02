© Wikimedia Commons

A Texas trophy hunter sparked outrage in Pakistan after he was photographed with a dead Astore Markhor, the country's official animal. However, as more details emerged about the hunt, it appears the anger was misplaced.Bryan Kinsel Harlan, an entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas, paid a record US$110,000 to shoot the animal in Pakistan's northern Himalayan region of Gilgit-Baltistan. A photograph of Harlan sitting proudly with his kill, showing the majestic markhor with its symmetrical spiralling horns (which can grow to a length of 1.5m in some cases) angered many."It was an easy and close shot. I am pleased to take this trophy," Harlan said after, as cited by the Washington Post "I'm from America, there are not many people from the United States of America that would come over here as a tourist. They think it's dangerous. The problem is what the media is portraying. It's not dangerous. Mexico is more dangerous than Pakistan," Harlan added speaking at an impromptu press conference following the successful hunt.Many outraged social media commentators wondered why there was no official ban on hunting the animal but that is where the counterintuitive nature of conservation comes into play."What has happened in this Astore markhor hunt is a prime example of what happens when a hunter and a village come together with a common understanding of conservation," Harlan added."And as that happens, it reduces the poaching and - something that is often overlooked - the amount of wages that are brought to that hunt, the amount of food, and the amount of foreign investment," he added.The initiative is meant to help local communities as the funds are distributed among the area's impoverished and isolated residents, who receive 80 percent of the fee, while government wildlife agencies receive the remainder.The practice has reportedly already helped save the species from extinction: In 2015, IUCN moved it back up to " near threatened " (less than 10,000 mature individuals) from "endangered species" thanks in part to such conservation measures.