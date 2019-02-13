Christian Steward Oscar Nichols, 21, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.According to detectives, the investigation began last month when someone reported to Pinellas County Animal Services seeing video and photographs on the internet of a man having sex with a dog.Sheriff's detectives obtained the photos and video showing a man dressed in a dog costume molesting a husky.Investigators said they were able to trace the video and photos back to Nichols. They interviewed him Monday, and they say he admitted to making the video with his dog, named Ember, and posting it online.Ember and another dog were removed from Nichols' home.On Tuesday, 10 additional charges of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscene materials were filed in connection with videos found in Nichols' bedroom, officials said.The videos show unidentified people having sex with dogs, investigators say.He remains in Pinellas County Jail with bail set at $10,000.