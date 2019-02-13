© REUTERS/Neil Hall



A health minister's letter aimed at reassuring people that the UK is all set for a no-deal Brexit, reveals that the NHS is stockpiling body bags. It's prompted Twitter to utilize some dark humor.The morbid course of action was disclosed by ITV's Robert Peston, who released extracts from Health Minister Stephen Hammond's letter via social media, in which he insists "the government is preparing for all exit scenarios."Social media users have reacted with some humorous takes on the macabre strategy for no-deal Brexit planning.Responding to the letter, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson attempted to play down the government's strategy.They told the Mirror: "If everyone does what they should do, we are confident the supply of medicines and other medical supplies will be uninterrupted in the event of exiting the EU without a deal."Every month, 37 million packs of medicines are imported into the UK from the EU. The UK government and NHS bosses have set up a "war room" called the 'Operational Response Centre.' In addition, healthcare companies are creating six-week stockpiles of medicine.Health Secretary Matthew Hancock has claimed he's now the biggest buyer of fridges in the world, after fitting out NHS facilities for storage of the critical drugs. NHS staff have been told to urge patients not to stockpile medicines personally to avert shortages being felt throughout the system.