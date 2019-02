"You can't even imagine how difficult it is - no hospitals, no schools, no teachers. We are like the living dead. We have a cemetery over there, but here it's a cemetery for the living. Pot holes are everywhere, there are still corpses everywhere and if anyone brings humanitarian aid here, the local officials just steal it, they are all corrupt. There's no reconstruction here, all their reconstruction efforts are just ink on paper."

- that's what life in Mosul is like more than 1.5 years after Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition staged one of the deadliest battles in decades to liberate the city from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).and are unable to lend any kind of medical assistance, whilescattered around the city still need to be cleared, Tom Peyre-Costa, a Norwegian refugee center media coordinator, who saw the situation on the ground firsthand, told RT.What was once Iraq's second-largest city and home to millions was reduced to ash in July 2017, when theMore than 10,000 civilians are estimated to have been killed in the battle.under the rubble amid the lack of recovery crews and equipment.Peyre-Costa said. His words were confirmed by locals, who complained about the lack of basic infrastructure. A Mosul resident told RT:The Iraqi authorities are "clearly" not doing enough to help the city -according to Peyre-Costa. The resources that have been allocated by the authorities to the reconstruction of the city amount to less than one-third of what is really needed for just one year, he said.Peyre-Costa could not confirm these allegations but said that "the government has allocated too little money" and that "Iraqis - both the displaced and the returnees - do not get enough support both from the international community and the Iraqi authorities."Another problem plaguing many Mosul residents is that they have to"The life expectancy of a tent is not supposed to exceed 6 months. In some camps, they have not been replaced for more than 2 years now," Peyre-Costa said, adding thatHowever, the authorities seem to be in no rush to resettle them to safer places.There are fears that IS could return to the city and use the corruption and chaos to re-emerge."There are no basic services in the city, no jobs - it's terrible," one local resident said. "We're here battling all the hardships.Meanwhile, nearly 2 million Iraqis remain displaced, according to UN estimates . Nearly 700,000 of them are from Mosul.