Angry demonstrators torch luxury cars during Yellow Vest protest
RT
Sun, 10 Feb 2019 18:00 UTC
Video taken by eyewitnesses at the march show two Porches and a Mercedes were set on fire, and at least one Ferrari was smashed and defaced in the violent demonstrations.
Firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze sparked by hooded protesters who appeared to loot the vehicle before setting it ablaze. Another Porche had its windshield smashed in with a metal baseball bat before it, too, was set on fire.
Other vehicles including scooters and motorcycles were also left in flames by passing protesters.
Saturday's protest in the French capital was one of the most violent and gruesome since the movement began back in November 2018. One protester, a photographer for the Yellow Vest demonstrations, had his right hand blown off by a police grenade.
A total of 51,400 people took part in Saturday's protests, according to figures from the French Interior Ministry. About 4,000 marched in Paris, while demonstrations were held in other French cities, including Marseille, Toulouse, and Bordeaux. In Paris, 36 demonstrators were arrested.
Liberty can not be preserved without general knowledge among people.
No landmark for Londoners who survived The Blitz and spend six years + on a starvation diet.
No wonder…. With Bush and Odumba at the helm, the Feds were spying on EVERYONE except Iran. Snowden brought to light the heinous actions of the...
Karl W Smith is sniveling lying biased fatheaded liberal. He'd rape his mother for a buck.
I remember a while ago watching a BBC documentary about a tribe in Ethiopia trying to hold their small-holding sh*t together against a bunch of...
Which is one reason ancient civilizations wiped out most natural predators near them... but the fake conservatives in recent decades of societal...