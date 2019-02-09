A senior US official says the Trump administration has no plans to extend the grace period currently in place before sanctions against Iranian crude-oil imports begin in May.Brian Hook was speaking to NHK on Monday. He handles Iranian issues at the US State Department.He urged countries to stop buying oil from Tehran, saying:Hook added that the grace period was designed to prevent a spike in oil prices if the supply of crude falls sharply. He said he expects there will be enough to satisfy demand throughout the year.The US government re-imposed sanctions in November after it unilaterally pulled out of the international nuclear agreement with Iran.Japan and seven other countries were given a 180-day waiver until May, allowing them to import oil from Iran before the sanctions begin.