© National Aphasia Association

Kerry's story

© ABC News: Lucy Murray



The struggle for funding

A Queensland choir is using music therapy to unlock language problems and in turn, help sufferers learn to speak again after a brain injury.A person with Aphasia loses the ability to speak following a brain injury like a stroke, but the music therapy bypasses the injured brain cells using rhythm and memory to prompt the words.Band manager Peter Stuart has mild aphasia and said it sometimes feels like the word he wants to say is on "the tip of his tongue" but he just cannot get it out."It is extremely frustrating, it got to some stages there where I had to play charades with my wife."The Sing to Beat Aphasia choir meets once a week to disturb the peace in the Logan City Library, singing anything from Queen to Bernard Fanning to get the words rolling."The language centre in most people is in the left hemisphere of the brain and it is a very common area affected with a stroke," speech therapist and choir director Lydia Brown said."Music is in the right hemisphere, rhythm is in the right hemisphere, memory is in the brain stem area."So, you can bypass the language centre by providing people with rhythm and music, especially with a song they knew before their stroke."The group has been running for almost 12 months and the results are clear to the speech therapist, with members using a greater vocabulary."Everyone was really shy at first and really not singing very loudly, now they are all communicating really well together," Ms Brown said."People have told me that they are starting to notice their partner with aphasia sing in the car or they are just having less difficulty carrying on a conversation."Former opera singer Kerry Vogel had a stroke two years ago and when he woke, he could not talk and did not attempt to sing for a long time."I was a baritone, a classical singer, a trained singer and trained well, but now it is all different," he said."The songs are basic and my singing is not the same at all. I find it very difficult, but it is good for me."Aphasia does not affect intelligence, but people with the condition often experience social isolation and anxiety due their reduced ability to communicate, according to speech therapist Lydia Brown.For Mr Vogel, a judgement-free place to communicate with people like him has helped just as much as the singing in his rehabilitation.The Australian Aphasia Association estimates that 80,000 Australians suffer from aphasia as a result of a stroke.The group kicked off in February last year with a grant from the Queensland Health Department for a research project, but that funding finished as the project moved to the analysis and reporting stage and now the group's future is in doubt."It's a struggle, we have applied for two grants ... and hopefully we're successful, otherwise we'll be back to the drawing board and trying again, but we just keep trying, keep plugging away," Mr Stuart said.Ms Brown has taken a pay cut to keep the choir going."It is a lot of work to put all this together," she said.