The incredibly racist article says "should white boys still be allowed to share their 'opinions'? Should we be forced to listen? In honor of Black History Month, I'm gonna go with a hell no."
Titled "Should White Boys Still Be Allowed to Talk?" by a student named Leda Fisher, who happens to be a "Goodwill Ambassador" at the school. The article claims that "American society tells men, but especially white men, that their opinions have merit and that their voice is valuable, but after four years of listening to white boys in college, I am not so convinced."
"In my time at Dickinson I have listened to probably hundreds of white boys talk. It feels incessant. From classes and lectures, to the news and politics, there is an endless line of white boys waiting to share their opinions on the state of feminism in America, whether the LGBTQ+ population finally has enough rights, the merits of capitalism, etc. The list of what white boys think they are qualified to talk about is endless," the article continues.
Comment: Nouveau racism strikes again. Fisher seems unable to distinguish between skin color and what's otherwise known as just being human, i.e., having opinions about anything.
Comment: Good advice for everyone, including Fisher.
In an email to concerned students and faculty, the school President Margee M. Ensign said that the paper does not speak for the college and claimed no responsibility for their editorial decisions.
"Let me be clear. Dickinson believes in free speech. We also condemn stereotyping and prejudice," Ensign wrote.
The same email was later sent to parents.
"The 'opinion' piece came out today and I was mortified when I read it. Frankly, I'm shocked the school would allow such biased, hate-filled rhetoric to be printed. If the writer had replaced 'white' with any other sex, color, or nationality, there would be immediate outrage from the school and the writer expelled," the mother said.
