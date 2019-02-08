© Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



France has recalled its ambassador in Rome on Thursday after what it described as baseless and repeated attacks from Italy's political leaders, whom it urged to return to a more friendly stance.Italy's two deputy prime ministers, Matteo Salvini of the right-wing League and Luigi Di Maio of the populist, anti-establishment 5-Star movement, have in recent months goaded French President Emmanuel Macron on a number of issues."France has been, for several months, the target of repeated, baseless attacks and outrageous statements," its foreign ministry said in a statement."Having disagreements is one thing, but manipulating the relationship for electoral aims is another," it added, calling Italy's attacks without precedent since World War Two."All of these actions are creating a serious situation which is raising questions about the Italian government's intentions towards France," said the French ministry.The Italian foreign ministry had no immediate comment about the French decision, which a diplomatic source said was unprecedented since 1945.