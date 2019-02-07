Heavy snowfall Thursday hit Indian-controlled Kashmir, leading to closure of roads and cancellation of flights, officials said.The snowfall has been going on since Wednesday afternoon.Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir also recorded 5 inches of snow."We have pressed in men and machinery to clear the inter district roads and resume the connectivity," the spokesman said. "Likewise the men from Power Development Department are trying to restore the electricity supply.""All the flights at Srinagar airport have been cancelled due to accumulation of snow on the runway and poor visibility," the government spokesman said. "The flight operations at the airport remained suspended on Wednesday also."Authorities in wake of fresh snowfall have issued avalanche warning for people inhabiting upper reaches and areas close to the Line of Control (LoC).People in the snowbound areas were urged to take precautions and not to venture on steep slopes during the next 48 hours."From trees to rooftops and from roads to fields, everything appears to be under the white carpet," Mohammed Sultan, a local in Srinagar said. "There is no doubt that right now the snow causes worries for people but it will replenish the water sources for us."