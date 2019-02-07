Fresh snowfall cuts off Kashmir

Heavy snowfall Thursday hit Indian-controlled Kashmir, leading to closure of roads and cancellation of flights, officials said.

The snowfall has been going on since Wednesday afternoon.

A government spokesman said some areas in upper reaches received over 20 inches of snow. Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir also recorded 5 inches of snow.

"The upper reaches have been receiving snowfall since yesterday, while as plains were lashed with snow. However, early today the snow began in plains as well and is going on incessantly," an official at Srinagar meteorological department said.



The accumulation of snow has disrupted vehicular traffic on roads and caused power outage.

"We have pressed in men and machinery to clear the inter district roads and resume the connectivity," the spokesman said. "Likewise the men from Power Development Department are trying to restore the electricity supply."

The snowfall has also cut aerial connectivity to Srinagar.

"All the flights at Srinagar airport have been cancelled due to accumulation of snow on the runway and poor visibility," the government spokesman said. "The flight operations at the airport remained suspended on Wednesday also."

The snowfall also led to closure of major highways.

Reports said landslides were triggered at several place on the road due to snow and rains.
Authorities in wake of fresh snowfall have issued avalanche warning for people inhabiting upper reaches and areas close to the Line of Control (LoC).

People in the snowbound areas were urged to take precautions and not to venture on steep slopes during the next 48 hours.

"From trees to rooftops and from roads to fields, everything appears to be under the white carpet," Mohammed Sultan, a local in Srinagar said. "There is no doubt that right now the snow causes worries for people but it will replenish the water sources for us."