A U.S. servicemember was arrested Saturday in the home of a Japanese couple who found him naked after he'd used their shower, according to local news reports.Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathaniel Williams, 27, is accused of walking through the unlocked front door of a home in Ebina City while intoxicated at about 5:10 a.m., the Kanagawa Shimbun reported Saturday.Williams is assigned to the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Depo at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Navy officials said Saturday evening.The man then woke up his wife, who called police, the Asahi Shimbun reported.Police arrested Williams on suspicion of trespassing, a Kanagawa prefectural police spokesman told Stars and Stripes on Saturday afternoon.Officers detected alcohol on his breath, according to the Kanagawa Shimbun report.The residence is on the second floor of an apartment building. There were no signs of forced entry, so police believe Williams entered from an unlocked front door, according to the newspaper.Police planned to send the case to the prosecutors office on Sunday, the police spokesman said.The Navy is "continuing to monitor and cooperate with local police regarding the alleged illegal residential break-in," said Naval Air Facility Atsugi Public Affairs Officer Sam Samuelson."Of course, the Navy takes this matter very seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement as the investigation continues," Samuelson said.Williams was still in police custody in Ebina City as of Saturday evening, Samuelson said.