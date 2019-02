© Reuters/Leah Mills



tipping them off to the FBI raid on the "dirty trickster's" home last week, Stone's lawyer says.Pointing to the lack of court filing markings on the indictment draft, as well as metadata that includes the initials ofStone lawyer Grant Smith urged Republican leaders toat about 6:11 am on January 25 -Smith wrote in a letter reconstructing the morning of Stone's arrest that he sent to Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-South Carolina), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Georgia), ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.The CNN crew claimed to have staked out Stone's house on a hunch, but their statement fails to explain the draft indictment in the reporter's possession.In 2017, he emailed former acting Attorney General Sally Yates to tell her he was "in awe" of her defiance of Trump's "Muslim ban" executive order. Weissmann also donated $6,650 to the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama and to the Democratic National Committee from 2006 to 2008.Following Stone's arrest, Collins and several other Republican representativeswhile Graham denounced the authorities' armed antics as "over the top" in a Fox News appearance.US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has threatened Stone with a gag order, condemning his frequent "extrajudicial statements" and accusing him of trying to influence the jury.that includes charges of making false statements to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering - but none of the hoped-for "collusion."