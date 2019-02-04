Saturday evening, Big League Politics' Luke Rohlfing caught up with Roger Stone to discuss a variety of topics, including who Stone thinks tipped CNN off to the FBI raid at his Florida home.Stone also discussed the effect the raid has had on his family, particularly his wife."They took her computers," Stone continued. "They took her electronic devices. This is an extraordinarily police-state oriented overreach, but I think it's backfired very badly on Robert Mueller and the deep state."Stone spoke about rumors of a potential gag order, which would require him to remain silent while court proceedings continue.Big League Politics will have continued coverage of our exclusive interview with Roger Stone. Stay tuned!