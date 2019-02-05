© AFP

The UN says nearly 30 internally displaced Syrian children have lost their lives because of freezing temperatures and lack of basic needs at a refugee camp in northeastern Syria over the past two months.The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Thursday that children and newborns died in a teeming camp in Hasakeh, mainly due to hypothermia.The UN health agency also expressed extreme concern over the conditions of those who make it to al-Hol, where lies the main camp for people displaced by the fighting against the Daesh terrorist group and other foreign-sponsored outfits.The UN body appealed for unhindered access to the camp, sayingAccording to the WHO, about 23,000 people, mainly women and children fleeing hostilities in rural areas of the neighboring Dayr al-Zawr, have reached the camp over the past two months.Many of them have walked for days or traveled in open trucks, arriving malnourished and exhausted following "years of deprivation" living under the control of the Daesh terrorist group, it added.WHO-supported teams are working around the clock in the camp to screen new arrivals, support vaccination and refer severely malnourished children to a hospital in Hasakeh, it said.The developments come as Kurdish and local Arab tribes are battling the last remnants of Daesh terrorists near the town of Hajin in the Euphrates River valley.Last month, the Syrian government welcomed talks with Kurdish groups aimed at maintaining the country's unity after they called for a Russian-mediated deal with Damascus.Syrian Kurdish leaders have sought a Russian-mediated deal with President Bashar al-Assad's government after US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw troops from the Arab country.The return of refugees began after Syrian army troops liberated cities, towns, and villages from militants and terrorists.Last July, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said an estimated 750,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria returned to their homes in the first half of the year, adding that the figure equaled the number for all of last year.According to the UN, over five million Syrian refugees also live in neighboring countries, such as Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011, but the conflict is winding down.