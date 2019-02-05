© Sputnik / Roman Yandolin



The Russian economy has seen the biggest growth since 2012,, according to preliminary estimates provided by Russian state statistics agency.Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.7 percent in 2018 compared to 1.6 percent the year earlier, and amounted to 103.6 trillion rubles ($1.6 trillion), Rosstat revealed on Monday. The growth surpassed earlier projections from Russia's economy ministry, which expected the economic growth to stand at 2 percent, as well as the World Bank forecast., both marking more than a 6 percent growth, the data shows.to the overall economic growth, expanding 4.7 percent and 3.8 percent correspondingly.The country's economy has been expanding for three consecutive years since a 2.5 percent decline in 2015, the first full year under Western sanctions. The last time the country's GDP growth was bigger was in 2012, when it amounted to 3.7 percent.Earlier, the World Bank said that the Russian economy increased just 1.6 percent in 2018, adding that it may face a short-term slowdown this year to 1.5 percent. The body expects the growth rate of the country's GDP to stand at 1.8 percent in 2020 and 2021.At the same time,, according to long-term growth forecasts published by multinational bank Standard Chartered.